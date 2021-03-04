Dancehall Artist Rytikal Gun Case Heads To Trial, Denied Bail

Rytikal’s case is heading to trial as a judge denied the entertainer bond.

The legal woes of dancehall artist Rytikal further intensified today after he was denied bail when he appeared in the virtual Gun court via Zoom. The artiste, real name Ryan McFarlane, was denied bail and further remanded until March 24, 2021.

The “Cookie Jar “entertainer was charged earlier this year for illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Based on reports, the police were on patrol in the Eight Miles Bay area of St. Andrews on January 28, 2021, when Rytikal was seen acting suspiciously.

Cops questioned and searched Rytikal’s vehicle, where they found a Taurus .380 pistol along with 12 rounds of ammunition were found. He reportedly told the police officers that the weapon was a prop for a music video.

Rytikal joins a slew of other dancehall acts who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law recently. Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta is also facing gun and ammunition charges and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021. George Nooks is also due to appear in court for cocaine charges.

At the moment, Sean Storm, Laden, Ninja Man, and Vybz Kartel are some of the dancehall artists currently serving time behind bars. Rytikal is a member of the Eastsyde musical outfit, which also boasts one of Jamaica’s biggest dancehall acts, Skillibeng. Prior to being arrested and detained, the singer had teamed up with Atlantic Records signee Kranium for “Block Traffic” and also announced the arrival of a full-length EP.