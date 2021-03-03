Woman Accused Fivio Foreign Of Sexual Assault

Fivio Foreign is facing accusations of sexual assault.

Over the last few years, drill rapper Fivio Foreign has shown that he can kick it with the best in the rap game. His genre-defining sound has landed collaborations with the likes of Quavo, and Polo G. Another aspect of Fivio’s life that could be on the rise is his rap sheet. Just last year, the rapper was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, who was pregnant with their second child. That incident was reported by a neighbor at the New Jersey Condo the couple occupies. His girlfriend publicly denounced all claims of assault and asked that the public refrain from hurling insults at the rapper. It turns out that Fivio is once again under the microscope, and this time it involves another woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted.

The sexual allegations against the rapper are linked to an incident with a female at an afterparty. The female who goes by the name Zendi decided to address her traumatic incident via a live-stream.

Clips from the stream have been shared by social media blog Gossip Of The City, in which the alleged victim detailed what transpired on the night of the incident.

“I’m in a room, he comes in the room, he locks the door,” Zendi begins “We’re laying down and he starts touching me. I’m like, ‘get off of me’. I’m screaming but the f**king music is so loud, I was screaming my friend’s name, but the music was so loud nobody could hear me. He sticks his fingers up me, I’m like, ‘yo, this feels like rape’.

She further explained that the rapper tried to play off the situation as a joke with a few sarcastic comments. “He’s like, ‘b**ch I will rape you right now,” said Zendi.

The dramatic ordeal did not stop until the alleged victim’s friend and one of Fivio’s associates somehow gained access to the room.

The allegations were supported by Zendi’s friend, whose timely entry put a stop to the assault. Lengthy explanations shared via her IG Story hinted that she and her friend were held against their will since their requests for a ride back to their car, as well as an address to call a taxi, were not actioned by anyone.

Social media users have since expressed their concerns about the details surrounding the situation and why it was made public.

“Run to the police and hospital to get a rape kit and a report! not to IG live…I feel so bad for this woman, and also for Fivio! Rape allegations and sexual assault is very serious!!” Others are in disbelief that the female made such an accusation over Facebook instead of going the police first with a comment saying, “one person expressed.

Another individual decided to shine some light on just why the women took to social media.” She came to the Internet to make other women aware. The police don’t make public service announcements when they get rape cases or complaints. Come on now. Think!”

Just a few weeks ago, On Valentine’s Day to be exact, the “Brooklyn rapper teamed up with Melissa Gabriel and Giovanni Pierre Louis to gift females of all ages small trinkets.

The “Big Drip” rapper received a ton of praise for his efforts on that day. Sadly, his most recent accusations have already started to peel away that layer of positivity.