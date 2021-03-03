Jhené Aiko Taps To Host Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony On March 14

Jhené Aiko is set to host the Grammy Premiere Ceremony this year.

Grammy-nominated singer Jhené Aiko will have a full plate come March 14. Amidst securing three spots on the nominations rosters at this year’s awards, Jhené was also asked to host the Grammy Premiere Ceremony before the main awards show. Produced by the Academy’s COO, Branden Chapman, chief awards officer Bill Freimuth and executive produced by Greg Fera, the Premiere Ceremony is where a majority of the Grammys will be awarded.

Last year, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony was hosted by English singer-songwriter Imogen Heap. The year prior, it was international reggae sensation Shaggy who anchored the event. Jhené was reportedly asked to assume the hostess role after the Academy erred in a major way when they approached another of this year’s nominees, Tiffany Haddish, who was nominated for Best Comedy Album.

The comedian was reportedly told by the Recording Academy that she won’t be compensated for the job and that hair and makeup would not be provided. The Academy’s acting CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., has since apologized to Tiffany after learning that she was treated so despicably. Jhené Aiko, as well as the performers of the event, will, of course, be remunerated for their efforts.

Taking the stage at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony on March 14 are seven of this year’s Grammy nominees, including Burna Boy, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Lido Pimienta, Poppy, pianist Igor Levit, and more. There is also a lengthy list of Grammy nominees who will perform a tribute to Marvin Gaye’s classic 1971 hit “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Musical composer Cheche Alara will be the music producer and director of the event.

To kick things off, former Recording Academy Chair Jimmy Jam will present the first Grammy award of the ceremony along with Chika, Bill Burr, and Infante. While Jhené is booked as the host, she is also one of the night’s biggest nominees. This year marks the first time the host of the Premiere Ceremony is also a nominee for Album of the Year. Her album Chilombo is also nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album while her song “Lightning & Thunder” is nominated for Best R&B Performance.

The 2021 Grammy Premiere Ceremony will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET and will also stream live internationally on Grammy.com simultaneously.