50 Cent Packing His Bags And Heading To Texas Amid New COVID Announcement

50 Cent is seriously considering migrating to Texas after the state governor lifts the pandemic restrictions all entire.

Most states are still enforcing covid-19 restrictions to mitigate the spread of the virus. While the situation isn’t the most ideal for civilians desperate to resume their social lives, the measures are only in place for their safety. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday the reopening of businesses in the state “one hundred percent” and the lifting of the mask mandate. It’s safe to say that it will be business as usual for Texans as they reintegrate into a semi-normal society.

This decision was particularly appealing to 50 Cent, who is now considering moving to the Lone Star state. Taking to social media to share the news along with his thoughts, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of the headline. In the caption, he wrote, “I’m headed to Texas f*ck this,” the rapper wrote with the running emoji. “LOL,” he added. 50 Cent has always lived in the tri-state area and has never given any indication of moving to another state even when he complained about the high state taxes in New York. It’s very doubtful that he is serious about moving to Texas.

A majority of the opinions shared online are not in agreement with the decision to re-open non-essential businesses in Texas. Only a modicum of the population has already been vaccinated, and though the president announced that there will be enough for every American over the course of the next few months, there is still room for a spike.

Whether there is congruence or not, the decision has been made, and Texas is officially the first state to relieve the public of the requirement to wear a mask and grant business owners permission to resume operations.

50 Cent is clearly for it, but most people are against it in this stage of the pandemic. What say you?