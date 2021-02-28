Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Miami Stripper For Allegedly Hitting Her With A Bottle

6ix9ine may have taken the meaning of bottle service the wrong way.

The New York rapper seems to always be trending in the wrong direction for one thing or the other. When he is not stirring up controversy with other rappers, he is being accused of being a snitch. His latest drama could, however, see him facing some legal issues if the charges stick. According to TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by a dancer from a Miami strip club who claimed he struck her in the head after someone called him a “snitch.”

The dancer, Alexis Slaberrios, filed a lawsuit on Friday over the incident that happened in the Golden Rush Cabaret in February. Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for aggravated battery. The suit claims Tekashi allegedly threw a “deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury.”

His attorney David M Tallow told TMZ that the object in question was a champagne bottle. However, according to Tallow, Tekashi69 threw it after someone called him a “rat.” The bottle, however, missed the intended target and instead hit Alexis on the head.

The head wound to Alexis was so bad that it required a trip to the ER, where she had to get staples to close up the wound. TMZ also reported Alexis has also named Gold Rush in the suit she filed, claiming they knew Tekashi’s “propensity for violence” and, as such, should have had better security details around him. She is reportedly suing the club for gross negligence.

Despite the claims, one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorneys, Lance Lazzaro, reportedly told TMZ that he was not involved in the incident. He further stated, “There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed.”

Since his release last year, Tekashi has been implicated in various other incidents and arguments online. Just earlier this week, Meek Mill’s lawyers served him a cease and desist letter following the release of his video for “ZAZA.” The video has footage from a recent argument at an Atlanta nightclub between both rappers.