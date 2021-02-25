Lil Wayne Reminds His Peers Why He Is a Real “G”

Lil Wayne is seemingly addressing fans on social media amid recent criticism to let them know that he is silent but deadly.

Ever since Weezy went the Trump way, fans aren’t letting him live it down. While the rapper has stayed relatively quiet about the social media flair-ups that have involved him, he stopped by Twitter to let fans know that he is still a real G. Many people perhaps wanted to strip Lil Wayne of his gangsta card once they saw him fraternizing with Donald Trump before the 2020 election.

Fans quickly began speculating that the rapper had sold out the black community, and the narrative was further fueled when the former POTUS granted the rapper his freedom only days before he was meant to hear his sentence in a drugs and weapons case. In reality, who wouldn’t be willing to trade a post for a pardon?

Lil Wayne is now assuring fans that regardless of all the craziness we see about him online, and in fact, all the craziness that occurs daily on social media, the gangster in him hasn’t waned, and if you’re a real G, it should be the same case for you as well. “Real G’z move in silence like….” Lil Wayne tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 24). The tweet is a line from his 2010 smash hit song “6 Foot 7 Foot,” which peaked in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently 6x Platinum. The full line actually goes: “B***h, real G’z move in silence like lasagna.”

There is no telling which “G’z” will heed the warning (or the reminder) from the rapper who has likely been under a lot of pressure from fans on social media. Leave it to Lil Wayne to keep a cool head through it all and drop a decade-old gem on his fans so subtly. Though it comes off simple, there is no denying that it’s a respected tenet both in hip-hop and in the streets.

