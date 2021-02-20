Rihanna Celebrates 33rd Birthday, Gets Shoutout From Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Spice & More

Rihanna turns 33 today.

It’s Rihanna’s birthday, and the Bajan singer/cosmetic mogul is getting plenty of birthday shoutouts from her fans and celebrity peers. The “Love On The Brain” singer turns 33 today, and we’re all taking timeout to pay homage to the young Caribbean legend. Among the celebrities who homage RiRi on her birthday include Spice, DJ Khaled, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Fat Joe, Trina, Chloe Bailey, and more.

Dancehall artiste Spice posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday good body @badgalriri big up yuh nice clean self wid rich pocket, yuh clean mouth and yuh good stomach. Love you mi gal , Gwan inspire us. Caribbean gyal run dis ask Riri.”

Mariah Carey tweeted: “Rihanna! Happy birthday girl! I hope you’re feeling festive as always…wherever you are!!! Love you gorgeous!!!!!!

Beyonce sent wishes via her website with the caption: “Beyonce wishes @rihanna a happy 33rd birthday.” This one included a baby picture of the singer.

Reggae crooner Beres Hammond also sent her wishes via Instagram when he shared a short video of Rihanna and some of her gal pals grooving to his songs: “Happy Birthday @badgalriri I heard these are some of the songs you all want performed during my virtual concert #LoveFromADistance next Sunday?”

Other notable mentions include Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Trina. Rihanna is known for her elaborate performances and timeless music catalog. Over the last few years, she has shifted focus to her business ventures in the form of her lingerie and makeup line.

Earlier this week, she caused quite a stir when she posted a picture on Instagram in which she is wearing a diamond-encrusted pendant featuring the Hindu god Ganesha. The Hindu community found the picture in poor taste, and of course, some of the comments likened the act to “cultural appropriation.” This is not the first time the singer was accused of this, as in October 2020, she issued an apology for using a song that sampled Islamic text in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

However, it seems all have been forgiven for now! Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

Riri sent me this letter at the beginning of my career and has given me immense support and good advice. You know how much I adore you, have an Amazing and incredible birthday. Sending you great love. Happy Birthday @rihanna !!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/4xWW3dwQLv — Elsa Majimbo ?? (@ElsaAngel19) February 20, 2021

Happy Birthday Rihanna! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 20, 2021