Kodak Black’s Fiancee’s Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Claims She Left Him For Kodak

A man is claiming that Kodak Black has stolen his girl Mellow Rackz and in posts on Instagram, he says Mellow failed to show up at his Valentine’s Day surprise.

The 19-year-old, who is of Haitian descent, made several posts on Instagram which show a diamond engagement ring and a ‘Might as well marry me Melody. I love you’ aircraft banner by Kodak Black. She also hinted in one of her posts that she said yes to his proposal.

The engagement came as a shock to fans of Black. He’s only gotten out of jail three weeks ago and has taken such a bold step. However, many fans are happy that he is coupling up. However, the news isn’t the best for everyone as the jaded ex-lover of Melody has come out to say Kodak has stolen his girl.

In a post he shared which has a photograph of him and Mellow supposedly taken on Valentine’s Day, the man wrote, “A lot of people find this funny & it’s cracy to me that nobody don’t see the fact that street n***as out here here pateking these girls up instead of protecting they self.”

He also had a warning for Kodak Black – “that sh** super backwards it’s time n***as stop committing thy self to these girls that will do whatever fpr a viral moment. You gone lose her the same way you got her!! Stay ywoke!!!!”

In the videos, the man who has a strong Jamaican accent says he sent her the address and told her about the surprise on Monday, which was dinner on a yacht with candlelight and flowers and gifts, but she did not turn up. “man this shit hurts…set up a dinner date on a yacht…she didn’t pull up…tried my best son, don’t give her no bun.” (“bun” is a Jamaican term that refers to cheating).

He also showed off his Tom Ford sneakers and his jewelry in the video. In the other photos, he assembled what seems to be a timeline of what happened with his relationship from Sunday to Thursday when Mellow Rackz can be seen cuddling and French kissing Kodak.

Meanwhile, Mellow responded to fans suggesting that she was only with her ex for money. She says she has her own money, and also, her ex cheated and beat her in now-deleted stories on her Instagram. She also alleges that the photo her ex used was from last year November and not a recent photo.