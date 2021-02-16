Chris Brown Says He’s Single With A Girlfriend On Justin Combs & Laboy’s New Revolt Show

Diddy launched a new series on REVOLT TV starring Justin Combs and Justin LaBoy with Chris Brown as the first celebrity guest.

For most people in the world, the onset of the global pandemic brought uncertainty and loss, but for some, it was an opportunity to be innovative. Born out of an otherwise worldwide disaster where new social media entertainment segments instantly oozed success. From shows like Verzuz to Justin LaBoy’s Demon Time, the quarantine afforded us a fresh influx of new-age online entertainment.

Like many people, including Tory Lanez last year, Justin LaBoy was banned by Instagram, and he took on a new approach to court fans. In no time, the Instagram star boasted over 1 million followers and incited a widespread new trend on social media characterized by bringing blunt “respectfully.”

Now LaBoy has gotten his own show with Justin Combs on Diddy’s REVOLT TV called Respectfully Justin. In a statement, Justin LaBoy expressed his appreciation for the new platform where they will interview some of the biggest stars, including their debut episode guest Chris Brown.

“I’m beyond grateful to have this opportunity to bring my curated humor and entertaining content to REVOLT,” said LaBoy. “REVOLT has provided us a platform to reach the masses, and our show will share our unique perspectives, provide comedy, and unparalleled experiences for viewers. Justin and I are here to offer a safe place to discuss the realities of dating and relationships, and we’re not afraid to – respectfully – break the rules.”

Diddy gave LaBoy a high compliment in a statement of his own as he welcomed him to the team. “Justin LaBoy is the biggest social media star in our culture,” the REVOLT leader said. “There is no better place for his debut show – we are thrilled to welcome him to the REVOLT family.” Diddy’s son Justin Combs will reportedly serve as an executive producer as well.

In the first episode of the new series, which premiered on February 14, C Breezy appears for a “toxic Valentine’s day” special. In the preview, the R&B singer claims he is single with a girlfriend inviting a barrage of questions for clarity on how that works. Kevin Durant also makes a brief cameo via video call in the premiere. The first season of Respectfully Justin will consist of ten episodes, which will air every Wednesday on YouTube and then Friday on REVOLT TV channel.