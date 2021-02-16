Boosie Badazz Says Future Should Be Celebrated For Dating Lori Harvey

Boosie Badazz says Future stocks should go up for dating sought-after women like Lori Harvey.

The Baton Rouge rapper recently did an interview with VladTV in which he had much to say about Instagram model Lori Harvey. When asked his opinion on the number of men Harvey has dated, he responded, “I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s goals.” Lori has in the past dated some prominent names in the hip hop industry, including Future and Sean’ P. Diddy” Combs. Boosie’s take on this was.

“We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit,” he continues.

Boosie Badazz added, “Last time I went to Diddy house, him and Bu was together, they dawgs! We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.” The rapper has by now gain legendary status; he’s known for his rants, especially when speaking to Vlad. This time around it seems it seems he is actually saluting the men for being able to still distance themselves from the relationship with women who have acted similar to how Harvey has done.

Of course, this interview has since been shared across most social platforms, and the fans are strongly voicing their opinions. Some have gone as far as referring to Boosie Badazz as being misogynistic. Others are in agreement with what the rapper stated. However, felt that he could have said it a little differently.

Interestingly, while that interview was being released, dancehall entertainer, Mr. Lexx, was giving his opinion on a similar topic. The Jamaican entertainer who released “Cook” approximately two decades ago decided to give his explanation on why society belittle women with multiple sexual partners.

“Fi di female who asked me why a woman can’t do what a man do and not lose her respect……..okay lemme explain. If a lock gets open by a lot of keys …. it’s a bad lock. If a key opens a lot of locks, it’s a good key.”

This analogy, of course, did not go down well with a few of his fans. One user even called him “physically, intellectually, spiritually and socially dunce.” The social media user continued, “Men and women should be free to explore their sexuality SAFELY and TRANSPARENTLY. We need to raise the levels of these discussions. We are two BASIC as a people.”

What are your thoughts on this? Sound off in the comment section.