Usain Bolt Readies Debut EP & Plans To Take Dancehall Career International

Olympian Usain Bolt is known worldwide for his athletic feats on the track. However, in the past few months, he seems content since his retirement to hang up his spikes from one track to start laying down some musical ones instead.

In an interview with Zip, he explained that he is preparing to drop some new tracks, and he also divulged the impending release of his 1st EP. Usain Bolt expressed that he is quite serious about music, and it’s his goal to be not only relevant in the Jamaican market but also the international one.

“Well music, music-wise we are working on some new riddims to drop out to drop, soon, knowing the whole pandemic we’re not trying to rush anything we’re taking our time to make sure the music comes out at the right time so that’s the focus we also have an EP that we are working on so that should be something interesting and also to look out for,” he mentioned.

He continues: “That’s the major goal yuh nu to try to get not only dominate the Jamaican market but also to get into the international market, but as I say earlier it takes time we’re just trying to get a foothold, trying to make people understand that we’re not just here joking around we are serious about the music so we’re just gonna take our time just like in track and field, it’s all about its work and dedicating and just taking our time. We don’t want to rush into anything make any mistakes so we wanna take our time we will get there we believe in ourselves and we believe in the product we put out there.”

This revelation is certainly met with shock and awe by some, while others find it to be no surprise. The legendary track star is definitely determined in his endeavors as he seems to not let his efforts be thwarted by negative comments, even if they are taken from the mouths of popular entertainers. Just a few weeks ago Usain teased his new single, “Living The Dream,” which features his long-time friend and manager Nugent’ NJ’ Walker on his Instagram page. Usain Bolt captioned that post, “Ok my Ppl I understand my verse flew by so fast. I wonder if it’s because I’m the fastest man alive. Ok for the next song I’m going to try slow down my verse so u’ll can hear.”

Unfortunately, it seems Dancehall artiste Popcaan did not like what he heard regardless of the pace, and he was not shy about making his opinion known.

“Wid all due respect legend, me feel like you fi just help up some youth wid real musical talent! Them dey ya nuff. NJ a mi fam, but please just give some hungry youth wey actually have the talent tha platform deh,” Popcaan commented.

It is unknown if this left bad blood between the two, but Popcaan clearly still got love for Usain as he has given Usain props in his two most recent songs, “Win” and “Medal.” Since his retirement from Track & Field, Bolt has gone on to start his family with the birth of a baby daughter last year. With this said, Bolt is no stranger to music and entertainment. From his historic win at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where his dancing styles and moves were copied worldwide as his signature stance, to french company G.H Mumm selecting him as their Chief entertainment officer back in 2016. In 2019, he launched his Olympe Rose champagne and also introduced the world to his first riddim by the same name.

It has long been hinted that he would be doing more music projects as his love of music is well known. He has even in the past taken over the turntables at popular night clubs in Kingston, so this passion seems to be here to stay. His fans are now anxiously awaiting the release of his upcoming EP.