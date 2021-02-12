Dexta Daps Drops New Song “WIFI” Off ‘Vent’ Deluxe In Time For Valentine’s Day

“Weak to You” singer Dexta Daps has just dropped a brand new track titled “WIFI” off the deluxe version of his Vent album, now available.

The song features Daps in his element singing melodic lines like, “Girl mi just love how mi and yuh connect like wifi. Yuh secret safe with me, yuh freak yuh nuh try hide. Da p$&#y deh fit fi mi, mi sure seh a my size.” The track is signature Dexta Daps, given to you in the raunchiest of ways possible or staying true to his core female audience. With just a few days to go until Valentine’s Day, we are sure this one will be a hot number for the ladies to vibe to. The Seaview Gardens native has proven once again that he has the formula for making ladies anthems.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their reaction to the new song while some folks expressed that their neighbors and just about anyone in their immediate circle should know the lyrics of the track. Earlier this week, Dexta Daps teased snippets of the song on IG, as he generate an early buzz around the deluxe version of Vet. Fans can now access “WIFI” on all major digital platforms as well as on his website.

Vent is Dexta Daps’ second album following 2017 project Intro. His debut album created quite a stir on social media, with a steamy short film that left little to the imagination. For now, the Drumma Boy-produced track is without a music video, which is something we are sure the fans will be requesting.

You can check out the audio below.