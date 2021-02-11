Kanye West and Elon Musk Set To Make Joint Clubhouse Appearance

Kanye West and Elon Musk are teaming up for a Clubhouse meeting, which is expected to be a must-listen for those who have access to the audio-only platform frequented by celebrities who are known to often share their thoughts unabashed.

Clubhouse has become very popular among the iPhone community, which has given those users exclusive access to the app, which functions as rooms with hosts who guide and contribute to various discussions, and this latest meeting with Elon Musk and Kanye West will be no different.

This isn’t the first time that the Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company chief executive officer, Musk, has been on the platform as his presence is usually something that draws enough attention. However, he and the creative Kanye West butting heads is sure to be something many would be tuning in for.

Clubhouse is quickly becoming a popular social media platform as it is used as a networking space for people in the tech industry. Musk, who is always up for banter on the subject matter, was recently on Clubhouse talking to the CEO of Robinhood, the company that made the news after Gamestop shares skyrocketed after Redditors conspired to buy the shares and drive up the share prices, leading to a hedge fund declaring bankruptcy after it initiated market manipulation of the shares by betting against them in the first instance. As a result, many working-class persons were able to cash out big. Well, that’s until Robinhood stepped in to freeze movements on buying or selling Gamestop shares. This led to an outcry as many dragged Robinhood for being an agent for the rich instead of acting in the interest of those a name as ‘Robinhood’ should protect.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who shared the announcement, has not shared details as to when the virtual event would be held. However, many reacted positively, signaling they would join. Among them the likes of singer and actor Tyrese, among others.