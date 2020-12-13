Meek Mill Ripped To Threads On Twitter Over Heated Clubhouse Blowout With DJ Akademiks

Meek Mill got into a Clubhouse screaming match with Akademiks, and the fans of Clubhouse are not having as they trolled the rapper.

On Saturday (December 12), Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, 21 Savage, and Guapdad were on a forum on the Clubhouse app when DJ Akademiks joined the conversation. Things got heated as Meek Mill went after the controversial host for his online activities, which fans seem to thrive on. Most of the Akademiks posts and videos offer insights which many of his subjects, including Meek Mill, do not agree on.

Akademiks though, took things up a notch as he started shouting at Meek, as he tried to say he stopped posting about Meek Mill once he was told to stop by the rapper. He said he did not post Meek Mill even though he was offered money to.

However, it seems Meek has a different opinion. Akademiks screamed, “you talking crazy on something that’s false. I didn’t post the nigga that was talking about you. I told you I’m not going to post about you. Good or bad.”

Meek Mill, on the other hand, addressed Akademiks’ outburst- “Akademiks, if we were in a room and you was talkin’ crazy to me like that and you screamin’ like that, that would not take place. What you’re doing right now, what you’re doing on the internet, the way you do it… if you stir up a beef and somebody die, you are a part of that.”

Akademiks went on to say that Meek Mill is lying that he didn’t post anything.

Meek Mill says that Akademiks has built his platform based on hate. Apparently, the beef between Meek Mill and Akademiks started after Akademiks reposted a picture of Meek Mill around guns while he was on probation.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage came to Akademiks defense, saying that if Meek Mill hadn’t taken a photograph, there would have been nothing to repost, and even if he didn’t do it, someone else would have reposted it.

In June, Akademiks agreed to stop posting Meek Mill. The two had a verbal spat that went as far as Akademiks calling the police on Meek Mill, who tweeted that Akademiks is green light – meaning he is a target.

got heated on Clubhouse after Meek came for Akademiks. Leave it up to 21 Savage to be the voice of reason. #Clique, who y’all siding with on this? pic.twitter.com/qK2EgStc1b — ItsOnSite (@ItsOnSiteTV) December 13, 2020

Meek really a grown ass weirdo lol. How tf Akademiks posting a picture of YOU posing with guns HIS FAULT?? And why you only mad at him when other people posted it too ? ? — Charlee (@His_SmokingGun) December 13, 2020

Meek told Akademiks “I posted a picture of me & my young bulls wit guns & you gone repost it knowing I’m on probation” … pic.twitter.com/3hm9vbJb8D — Mr. Wholesome (@lmaorelaxxx) December 13, 2020

I'm sitting here listening to Meek talk about how irrelevant Akademiks is while publicly speaking to him. He's a certified goof. pic.twitter.com/KcUDsWNnUo — LazyArtist??? (@LzyArtist) December 13, 2020

Akademiks just SONNED Meek’s ass. “You coming in here acting like you the biggest rapper alive.” ??? — THOMAS J. LIVE™ (@ThomasJ_) December 13, 2020

akademiks: y’all need to leave me alone, I report what I see meek & co: well, we do illegal shit & criminal activity but YOU are the cause of all our problems for speaking on what you see. pic.twitter.com/0ZYzL0DyjV — certifiedluvabean (@beeeaanz) December 13, 2020

Akademiks just told Meek Mill to CALM DOWN ????#Clubhouse pic.twitter.com/QLqdnV8LJh — Abz ???? (@TinyFatal) December 13, 2020

Meek talking bout if they were face to face that akademiks wouldn’t be talking to him like that Lmaooooooooooooo oh brother Stfu. You wouldn’t have done anything. Nicki man was in your face and you didn’t do sh*t — Medusa ?? (@AStrangerNobody) December 13, 2020

Meek is such a liar! Akademiks is trying to talk about what happened and tell the truth about Meek but they are not letting him speak. Meek is trying to “lil bro” him meanwhile he was DMing Akademiks begging him to post reckless about Drake… — Ellie (@facesbynakuna) December 13, 2020