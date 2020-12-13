Hip Hop, Trending

Meek Mill Ripped To Threads On Twitter Over Heated Clubhouse Blowout With DJ Akademiks

Meek Mill got into a Clubhouse screaming match with Akademiks, and the fans of Clubhouse are not having as they trolled the rapper.

On Saturday (December 12), Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, 21 Savage, and Guapdad were on a forum on the Clubhouse app when DJ Akademiks joined the conversation. Things got heated as Meek Mill went after the controversial host for his online activities, which fans seem to thrive on. Most of the Akademiks posts and videos offer insights which many of his subjects, including Meek Mill, do not agree on.

Akademiks though, took things up a notch as he started shouting at Meek, as he tried to say he stopped posting about Meek Mill once he was told to stop by the rapper. He said he did not post Meek Mill even though he was offered money to.

However, it seems Meek has a different opinion. Akademiks screamed, “you talking crazy on something that’s false. I didn’t post the nigga that was talking about you. I told you I’m not going to post about you. Good or bad.”

Meek Mill, on the other hand, addressed Akademiks’ outburst- “Akademiks, if we were in a room and you was talkin’ crazy to me like that and you screamin’ like that, that would not take place. What you’re doing right now, what you’re doing on the internet, the way you do it… if you stir up a beef and somebody die, you are a part of that.”

Akademiks went on to say that Meek Mill is lying that he didn’t post anything.

Meek Mill says that Akademiks has built his platform based on hate. Apparently, the beef between Meek Mill and Akademiks started after Akademiks reposted a picture of Meek Mill around guns while he was on probation.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage came to Akademiks defense, saying that if Meek Mill hadn’t taken a photograph, there would have been nothing to repost, and even if he didn’t do it, someone else would have reposted it.

In June, Akademiks agreed to stop posting Meek Mill. The two had a verbal spat that went as far as Akademiks calling the police on Meek Mill, who tweeted that Akademiks is green light – meaning he is a target.

