Beenie Man Caught Liking D’Angel’s Sexy Photo On IG Igniting Fans

Beenie Man sent fans into a frenzy when he hit the like button on one of D’Angel’s photo.

Beenie Man latest action follows his recent split from his baby mama, politician Krystal Tomlinson. The dancehall legend and Krystal announced their split on Instagram last month, but sources told Urban Islandz they had parted ways months ago. In a video shared on his Instagram account, the Doc said, “It is not because of any bad vibes or any disrespect.” He continued, “People just grow apart and life change, that’s it. Me free and single and disengaged… she free and single and ready to engage.”

Krystal Tomlinson confirmed their breakup moments later via her IG account. It may be a slip of the finger or an indication of the deejay looking to reopen an old chapter when he liked one of D’Angel’s jaw-dropping photos. The female dancehall star/model has been heating up the Gram for the better part of last year with some truly sultry post to lure individuals to her OnlyFans account.

In a recent interview, Beenie Man explained that he didn’t think D’Angel needed to show that much skin, focusing his attention on the effects it may have on their teenage son. Yet, according to Angel, there has been attempts from Beenie to find himself back in her heart. These claims have also been paired with accusations of herself being a single mother with no support coming from the dancehall legend.

Liking a picture on social media is no big deal, but in the case of newly single Beenie Man liking his ex-wife D’Angel’s sexy photo does raise some eyebrows.

What’s also odd is the fact that the “like” was later removed.