Beenie Man & Krystal Tomlinson Announces Split: “This chapter on love… is closed”

Beenie Man and Krystal Tomlinson announced their breakup.

Beenie Man and Krystal Tomlinson are no longer together, as the politician and motivational speaker confirmed via her social media account that she has parted ways with the King of the Dancehall. They were previously engaged to be married and have a two-year-old daughter, Xiah. In January 2020, the couple had teased that they planned to marry when their daughter starts walking. Beenie Man had also said he had started the divorce process to end his legal marriage to Michelle ‘D’Angel’ Downer.

However, the former PNPYO President dashed the hopes of fans who were rooting for them. She made the announcement on her Instagram account, “Five years and folding. Part of growth is knowing when things have come to an end,” she said in a caption that accompanied a black and white photo of the two.

She added, “knowing not to force it. Knowing to let it be. Leaving while there is love and not waiting until it is dry, empty, and full of animosity. Knowing to choose peace and trusting that all things work together for our good.”

It seems that the couple has hit hard times but has tried their best to keep it out of the public domain, although fans who follow their lives noticed the change. Krystal has been very active on social media, but she has not posted Beenie Man lately and has since removed many of the photos of the two of them from her account on Instagram. Only one photo from October remains. Photos of the artist’s children were also removed as well as videos of what seems like a good relationship she built with the children over the years.

Her break-up status said, “I’ve remained silent for a while on this question not to keep a secret but to get clear, certain and centred. I am clear. I am certain. I am centred. This chapter on love, written with love, is closed,” she announced with finality.

There were mixed reactions to fans as some referenced the positive impact Tomlinson had on Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis. She reportedly assisted Davis to quit smoking and even influenced his healthy lifestyle choices and working out. “Sad to see but we saw the difference you made in his life. Your peace and happiness is what truly matters,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning artist also confirmed the shocking news via a video on his Instagram account that was captioned “moving forward,” as he showed himself speaking to other men. The men reacted in shock as Beenie Man casually announced, “Serious topic now, People, Oh God, how we ago do this now, Krystal Tomlinson and Moses Davis is…we are apart. We are not together anymore.It’s not because of any bad vibes or any disrespect, people just grow apart, and yea life change, that’s it…so me, free single and disengaged, she free and single and ready to get engaged,” he said.

Tomlinson and Beenie Man are reportedly together since 2015. Beenie Man fathers to several children, and even though Tomlinson is almost half his age, their relationship was often ridiculed by fans who took joy in disrespecting Tomlinson as just another “baby mother” of the dancehall legend. However, she has always maintained that what people said never bothered her, and how she lived her life was for her happiness and not others’ expectations.