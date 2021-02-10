Lori Harvey Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Michael B. Jordan Aka Nugget

Lori Harvey shared this sweet message in tribute to her “Nugget” on his birthday.

Michael B Jordan is officially 34 today, and his girlfriend Lori Harvey made sure the world knows exactly how she feels about her man. In what can be described as a cute birthday tribute, she shared photos and videos of some of the great moments they have shared. She captioned one of her pics: “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are.”

She also showcased some never before seen photos. These include photos of them on a boat, of them in an airplane, and even more intimate moments of Jordan kissing her neck while smoking at a poolside.

It was only last month that Jordan and Harvey went public with their relationship. She also more recently reacted to his Super Bowl commercial for Amazon Alexa, sharing some clips with heart emojis via Instagram.

“Congratulations on your Super Bowl commercial baby @MichaelBJordan,” was one of the captions she left below the image.

Lori is the daughter of popular TV host/broadcaster/actor Steve Harvey. Michael B Jordan is an actor and film producer. From all indications, the couple’s family approve of their new relationship. A source revealed to ET that, “Michael B. Jordan’s family likes Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.” The source continues, “Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”

Happy birthday Michael! We will definitely be keeping our eyes on this couple.