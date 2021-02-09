Tory Lanez Paid Ailing Rapper Shayydee Rent, Gifted Her Stacks Of Cash

Rapper/singer Tory Lanez has made the news again, this time around, for a charitable deed. He recently shared a short clip of himself via Instagram, spreading some love to fellow rapper Shayydee in Atlanta.

Shayydee is a rapper and social media star who has Albinism along with multiple health issues from birth. In the short clip, Tory Lanez outline that she suffers from muscular dystrophy and has had multiple seizures. The rap artiste also has scoliosis. She rose to prominence with tracks such as “Yuh Got Into It,” “Temperature,” and “Demons,” which all went viral.

Lanez decided to do “suppen nice for her.” He visited her Atlanta home, where he told her he paid off her rent for the rest of the year. Not only did he help her financially, but also offered her words of encouragement.

Although her illness prevents her from doing a lot of things, she has remained positive, even cultivating a good social media audience. At the end of the video clip, he says, “and one day when she gets famous she’s gonna do the same for someone else.”

Tory Lanez is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and records producer who gained notoriety for his mixtape, “Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story” which was released in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to produce other tracks and albums and has even had albums featured on the Billboard charts.

It is really great to see Tory Lanez’s name associated with something that has more of a positive ring to it. Let’s hope he continues in this vein. You can check out his caption below to see some of the kind words he had for the young rapper.