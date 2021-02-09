Jim Jones Details To Joe Budden How He Wanted To Beat Up Lil Wayne Over “Make It Rain” Hit

Jim Jones really wanted to fight Lil Wayne over his “Make It Rain” hit with Fat Joe.

Rapper and record executive, Jim Jones, was recently chatting it up on The Joe Budden Podcast when he revealed he wanted to fight Lil Wayne in 2006 over the track “Make It Rain.” “I wanted to f**k Weezy up over that record, man,” said Jim Jones about ‘Weather Man,’ after recalling how the late Stack Bundles asked him to get Wayne on the track.

“But Weezy’s my brother, you know I love him to death,” Jones continues. “But Weezy did some wacky sh*t when it came to that record. Remember he had a record with Fat Joe called ‘Make It Rain On ‘Em’? That was our hook. Now go listen to that record, and then pull up ‘Weather Man.’”

On Jim Jones Track “Weather Man,” Lil Wayne does the hook and raps: “I’m the weather man with that money, I make it rain on ‘em Weather man with that paper, I make it rain on ’em. Still ballin after the hurricane, I’m the weather man with that money. I make it rain on ’em.”

While on Fat Joe’s “Make It Rain,” Wayne raps, “I’m in this b-tch with the Terror. Got a handful of stacks, better grab an umbrella. I make it rain, I make it rain (oh!) make it rain on them ho_s. I make it rain, I make it rain (oh!) I make it rain on them h*es.”

Jones had made it clear he was ready to go to war with Lil Wayne; however, his Dipset cohort Juelz Santana, who was once rumored to be doing an album with Wayne, ensured the peace was kept. Joe Budden did say Jones had a right to be upset since because of Wayne’s input on “Make It Rain,” it became a huge hit for Fat Joe, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold.

Although there seemed to be some bad blood between Jones and Wayne over “Weather Man,” Lil Wayne has enjoyed a good relationship with the Dipset crew. He has collaborated on tracks with Jones, Santana, and Cam’ron since then.