Drake Trends After Popping Up In Super Bowl LV State Farm Ad: Watch It

Drake trends on Twitter for starring in Super Bowl LV State Farm ad.

While Drake is best known for his mega-hits, but on Sunday, he made a cameo appearance in State Farm’s Super Bowl commercial. The advertisement aired between the first quarter and second quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some of the standout names included in the short clip are MVP quarterbacks Aaron Rodger from Green Bay Packers, Patrick Mahomes from Kansas City Chiefs, and of course, Jake from State Farm.

The Quarterbacks are seen complaining that their stand-ins bear no resemblance to them. Actor Paul Rudd steps in as Mohames’ while the OVO rapper makes his cameo as the insurance sales expert. Drake from State Farm definitely has a nice ring to it.

“That’s right, Drake from State Farm,” the “In My Feelings” rapper expressed with a smile.

Following his one-liner, Jake tries but fails to coordinate Drizzy and himself while sounding out the State Farm slogan. In the end, Jake lets Drake aware that stand-ins don’t actually have lines. The rapper humbly accepts while awkwardly munching on an apple.

This is not the first time Drake has been featured in a Super Bowl advert. In 2016 he made an appearance in a commercial from T-Mobile. The rapper is currently making preparations for his soon to be released album “Certified Lover Boy.” The album was originally slated for release in January but was pushed back. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story on January 20.

Aside from some stellar gameplay, the Super Bowl is also known for the perfectly placed ad campaigns crafted specifically for the event. Mad Men stuff if you ask us.