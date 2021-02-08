DMX Got Collabs With Pop Smoke & Griselda Coming On New Album

DMX got some collaborations on his upcoming album with Pop Smoke and Griselda

Just about every fan of rap in the 90s was familiar with the chart-topping work of DMX. He dominated the airwaves and had had some of the hottest records. Fans haven’t heard from the rapper in many years, while many have been clamoring for him to make a comeback. He was freed from prison in 2019 and seemed on the path back to the studio though nothing was ever truly confirmed. There’s new information that the rapper has confirmed that he’s turning to the game working on dropping his ninth album.

The news comes from Swizz Beatz, who revealed that following his Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg, the rapper was inspired to return to the studio and start putting pen to paper. Even with the confirmation, very little is known about the anticipated album. He spilled the tea a little bit while speaking with NORE during an episode of Drink Champs.

NORE shared a brief teaser clip of the upcoming show that now has fans more curious than ever. In the clip, DMX reveals some of the upcoming collaborations in the cards. “I got the Griselda boys,” DMX said, sending fans into a tizzy. He adds, “Pop Smoke,” indicating that this is another possible collab. It definitely means that he’s embracing the new style of hip-hop. His brief responses elicited surprise from both NORE and DJ EFN. “That’s what type of new I’m doing,” DMX adds.

It’s an indicator of the direction he would like to take the album in, but he also admitted that he hasn’t ever met Pop Smoke. “The growling was just a coincidence,” said DMX, alluding to Pop Smoke’s signature style. NORE brought some humor into the interview and declared that Pop Smoke is basically “DMX and 50 Cent’s baby,”. DMX responded in kind and fired back, “But he would have the baby! He would have the baby! It would be ours, but he would have it! I get it.”

It looks like DMX is ready to take on the new world of rap, and fans are ready to welcome the raspy-voiced rapper back into the game.