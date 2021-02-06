Tory Lanez Catches Heat For Super Spreader Pre-Super Bowl Party

Tory Lanez can’t seem to catch a break as boulders of criticism are sent his way, although it is arguable that his involvement in the activities that lead to criticism is not one that a right-thinking person may engage.

On Thursday, the rapper held a pre-Super Bowl party with hundreds of people showing up as they bundled up around him as he sang his hits songs. A two-minute clip of the event showed hundreds of people as they stood around and sings with little to no space between them. The event has raised concerns online that it could be a super-spreader event, especially since Florida is facing unprecedented numbers of Covid-19 cases. The state has remained open amidst rising cases and deaths, but in spite of this, parties and other events remain open in clear defiance of CDC recommendations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that persons be responsible during the Super Bowl weekend as too many congregations will cause a spike in Covid-19 numbers.

However, it seems that Tory Lanez and his fellow party patrons don’t think they are at risk as they blatantly flout recommendations for mask-wearing, social distancing, and other guidelines.

Advertisement for Lanez’s party says, “social distancing and mask guidelines will be strictly enforced as per the city guidelines.” Still, at the actual event, patrons can be seen surrounding Tory in a throng as they dance and sing along to his hit songs.

Weeks ago, Dr. Fauci said that the next weeks could mean increased cases due to the Super Bowl parties if persons breach the guidelines. He said, “watch the Ssuper Bowl on TV, have a party in your house with the peole in it, but the one thing you don’t want to do, you don’t want to be somebody that’s putting a damper on anything, but you don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with, you just don’t know if they’re infected. So as difficult as that is, atleast this time around just lay low and cool it.”