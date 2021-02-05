T.I. & Tiny Harry’s “Family Hustle” Suspended, Sexual Accuser Hires Lawyer Lisa Bloom

T.I. and Tiny Harris are experiencing more fallout from some recent sexual exploitation allegations.

One of the victims, who went public with her accusations against T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, has hired “celebrity” lawyer Lisa Bloom to represent her in a civil suit. Bloom shared the news via her Twitter account by quoting a tweet she had shared previously where she commented on the many accusers who have come out against the couple.

As if that was not enough to cause more problems for the famous Atlanta couple, Deadline has reported that MTV pulled the plug on the production of the new season of their reality TV show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” a representative for MTV Entertainment said in a statement. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Around 30 women have come out of the woodwork as they anonymously shared the accounts of sex and drug abuse imposed on them by T.I and Tiny, who are reportedly swingers. The victims shared their stories with Sabrina Parr, the ex-friend of Tiny Harris.

Some of the victims detailed they were young, and some alleged they were underage when the incidents occurred; they were often preyed on from strip joints and party scenes and paid large sums of money for participating in group sex. Others alleged they were forced to take “molly” and other hard drugs in order to “get out” of the alleged swinger parties.

For the most part, T.I has denied that anything non-consensual occurred and made it clear that whatever happened sexually was agreed to. He has denied that he and his wife have sex-trafficked anyone. He did not deny or confirm that there was drug use forced on the alleged victims. He also accused Sabrina Parr of harassing his family for years. However, one of the alleged victims confirmed the allegations, but she is a plot twist accused Sabrina of recruiting victims for T.I and Tiny.

Meanwhile, T.I and Tiny supporters believe that the sudden accusations are part of a conspiracy to bring down the rapper as T.I has become quite a vocal voice in the city of Atlanta, lending his platform to Black Lives Matter and other social movements to improve the city.

However, others do not believe in the rapper and his wife’s innocence, who has been rumored to be in an open relationship for many years.