Lil Baby Says No Other Rapper Is Better Than Lil Wayne: “Period”

Lil Baby says Lil Wayne is the Greatest Rapper Of All Time.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that the younger generation of rappers have different views of who is the greatest rapper of all time. For them, the game is different, and they have different criteria to decide who they would call the greatest. One of those rappers, Lil Baby, who has been making waves lately, has given Lil Wayne the title.

While he was making a splash in the rap world last year, he was largely ignored by organized awards shows, but many have argued that Lil Baby was one of the most successful Hip-Hop artistes for 2020. He at least got some recognition this year from Complex, who recently released their annual update to their “Best Rapper Alive” archive. Lil Baby was given the nod as the standout and was recognized as 2020’s premiere artist.

That’s no surprise considering how active he was. In January, he dropped “My Turn”, which was his sophomore studio album. He managed to bag some big names for that album, including Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne. The album was an instant success and in its first week had 197,000 album-equivalent units and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

He followed that up with a successful deluxe version of the album, which featured the fan-favorite “We Paid” with 42 Dugg. His song “The Bigger Picture” also became a sort of anthem for the BLM movement. When Complex reached out to him for an interview, he shared that his pick for the greatest rapper of all time would have to be “Lil Wayne.” He added, “I don’t see nobody better than Lil Wayne, period.”

Lil Baby speak on meeting Kanye West in Wyoming.

He also spoke about how it was to record with Kanye West in Wyoming. “I’m more of an observer, so he didn’t really have to give me no advice, verbally. But I learned so much from him in a couple of days, just seeing the way he worked and seeing what he has going on. We didn’t really have a talk where he just gave me game, because he literally showed me everything right in my face,” he said.

JUST IN: Kanye West and Lil Baby are in the studio together working on Kanye’s next album pic.twitter.com/F3mRNbPd11 — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) August 24, 2020

He also hinted that new music might be coming this year as well. While he didn’t specify exactly what that would be, he said that it could be a collaborative album or a follow-up to his last work.