Lil Uzi Vert Implants Rare $24 Million Diamond In Forehead, Now Looks Like A Marvel Character

Lil Uzi Vert now resembles a Marvel Universe character after implanting rare $24 million diamond in his forehead.

If you see Uzi trending on Twitter today it’s because of his latest move to already his body. Perhaps he’s the first rapper to implant diamond in their forehead, but its also the price tag that’s at the center of controversy. The diamond is so expensive that it took him years to pay off it.

Spending an insane amount of money on flashy jewelry is nothing new for rappers, but Lil Uzi Vert has officially taken the custom to the next level. Elite jeweler Elliot Eliantte posted a photo of Uzi on the day of his purchase, holding a large pink diamond up to the rapper’s forehead with the caption, “It’s time”. He followed the post up with a screenshot of the moment Marvel character Thanos removed the mind stone from Vision’s forehead in Avengers Infinity War.

The decision certainly raised a lot of interest online among Uzi fans who had all the follow-up questions ready to go.

Uzi explained the purchase on social media as well as how long it has taken him to acquire such a large rock, writing “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face”. Responding to a fan who asked, “Uzi so the diamond worth more than your cars?!!”, Uzi replied, “Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it…all my cars together, plus home, this took so long now I can get this money.” When a follower asked him to clarify, “is it your most expensive purchase”, he confirmed, “Yes I will never do it again….”

For someone who clearly has a lot of income, it is hard to imagine a price tag that kept him in debt for four years. Uzi also explained why he chose to have the diamond placed permanently on his body instead of into a ring, writing, “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead haha jokes on you.” While the move seems extreme, Sauce Walka was quick to remind the world that he did it first when he had a $250k diamond implanted on his cheek last month.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ?? A lot of M’s in my face ? ? ??????????????????????? — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it … all my cars together ,plus home, ? ? ? ? ? this took so long now I can get this money ? https://t.co/37urFCItq6 — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance https://t.co/nflciHyfVN — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

When I See Lil uzi without his Security pic.twitter.com/E7zDXb8YW0 — YOGI? (@Akeemx_x) February 3, 2021