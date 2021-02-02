Lil Wayne’s Pardon Letter Signed By Trump Leaked

Lil Wayne’s official pardon letter surfaced online.

Back in November, when Lil Wayne endorsed Trump for re-election, the move reeked of controversy. As fans exchanged opinions on what could have brought the rapper to the decision, a consensus was drawn that there had to be something in it for Lil Wayne. Although his lawyer Bradford Cohen denies it, fans are speculating that the presidential pardon that former president Trump recently granted Wayne has something to do with the rapper’s advocacy.

On his last day in office, Trump granted clemency to almost 150 convicts, including Lil Wayne. Today, a copy of the letter pardoning the New Orleans rapper was produced by TMZ, who published images of the official document bearing Trump’s signature and the Justice Department’s seal.

According to the court documents filed in a South Florida federal court on Monday, the letter penned by the former president read in part: “Be It Known, That This Day, I, Donald J. Trump, President Of The United States, Pursuant To My Powers Under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, Of The Constitution Have Granted Unto Dwayne Michael Carter A Full And Unconditional Pardon,” it said.

Lil Wayne, who managed to skip a prison sentence before ever checking in to one, took to social media to express his gratitude to Trump for the pardon. “I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community,” the rapper wrote on Twitter. “I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ?? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Wayne’s attorney claims the rapper advocated for Trump because he truly supported the Platinum Plan and nothing else. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” the rapper tweeted about Trump after their meeting prior to the election. Cohen also represents Kodak Black, who was also granted clemency on the extensive list of pardonees.

Lil Wayne was facing federal gun charges after weapons were found on his private jet in Miami following an anonymous tip. The rapper would be facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted after pleading guilty to the charges in court last December.