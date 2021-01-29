Vybz Kartel & Likkle Addi Drops “Popular” Music Video

Vybz Kartel released the music video for his song “Popular.”

The dancehall deejay unveiled new visuals yet again, this time with his son and dancehall artist Likkle Addi. The music video for “Popular” arrived on Thursday (Jan. 28) on Vybz Kartel’s official YouTube page. “Baby yuh so popular / Gyal aguh hate you but man affi love / An everybody like your picture / I wanna meet you so much it hurts,” Kartel sings in the hook.

Featured artist Likkle Addi stars in the visuals along with his “social media popular” love interest. As the deejay kicks back and plays video games and his lady has a glass of wine with her gal pals, they’re indifferent to the hate they’re attracting due to their high ranking social media status. They go home to a mansion and apparently are living an extremely lavish lifestyle at a very young age.

The social media-famous video vixen goes live on Instagram and teases glimpses of her luxurious home online before hopping into her Mercedes Benz for an evening of shopping with her girls, and Likkle Vybz makes a brief cameo.

“Popular” is a Short Boss Muzik-production and appears on Vybz Kartel’s most recent album Dancehall Royalty which was released earlier this month. The music video, which is currently trending on YouTube in Jamaica, was shot and directed by Chrome Video Entertainment.