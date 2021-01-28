Chloe Bailey Hit The Studio With 6LACK For A ‘Bomb’ Collab

Chloe Bailey, one half of the R&B sibling duo Chloe X Halle, finally has her own personal Instagram account, and the songstress is wasting no time creating quality content on her feed. Following her extremely popular rendition of the “Buss It” challenge, Chloe took to Insta once again to share behind-the-scenes photos of her mysterious collaboration with 6LACK. The photos show the two artists taking selfies together and hanging out in the studio.

6LACK also contributed to the sneak peek on his own feed, posting pictures of Chloe at work as well as LVRN DJ and producer Kitty Cash and the label’s co-founder, Justice Baiden. 6lack captioned the post, “essential workers.”

While Baiden commented on the apparent collaboration only to say that “a BOMB was created,” no further details have surfaced about the song, including when we might get to hear the finished product.

However, fans are confident that these two coming together on a track is a recipe for musical magic, especially considering Chloe’s skills as a talented singer, songwriter, and producer.

Chloe’s sister and the other half of her act, Halle, was not pictured in any of these posts, so it seems like Chloe is ready to explore her creative side as a solo artist at this point in her career.

While Chloe pursues new musical endeavors, Halle is trying out her acting skills. The singer was cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and while production and release dates have been postponed for countless projects due to the pandemic, the film is still on, according to the most recent reports. Both sisters certainly have bright futures ahead of them and will likely find success in all their efforts whether they are working together or apart.