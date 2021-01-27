Lil Nas X Adds Best-Selling Author To His List of Accomplishments

Lil Nas X is proving that he is a multi-talented individual, and his latest accolade is being named to the New York Times’ Best Sellers List for his children’s book “C Is For Country.” At just 21-years-old he’s showing that he has the drive to ensure success.

The young rapper and pop artist is still churning out music and recently teased his fans as he announced that his next single, “Call Me By Your Name,” will drop before his official debut studio album drops in the summer. It looks like he’s burning the candle at both ends as he’s also now known for his eclectic fashion choices, which have made him somewhat of a style icon.

Lil Nas X announced that he officially landed on the coveted New York Times’ Best Sellers List with his children’s picture book “C Is For Country” on Twitter. It’s an impressive feat considering that the book was only released at the beginning of this month, and he’s already on the notable list of authors. Before the book was released, he also used Twitter to announce it. “I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!.”

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

Lil Nas X’s picture book centers around the adventures of a young cowboy and his sidekick, Panini the Pony. It’s an alphabet picture book that also seeks to promote lessons about love, family, individuality, and equality.

The Grammy-winning artiste is now the proud owner of the most certified song in history, “Old Town Road,” and he’s also a best-selling author who is about to deliver another album that could also have some platinum hits on it.