Rihanna Brings The Heat For New Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Push

Rihanna is show out for her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s promo.

Rihanna’s strong Caribbean roots are no secret to the masses! Still, if you were somehow not aware, her strong Bajan accent may have provided a peek into her heritage. As with most Caribbean women, she is also blessed with the looks to tantalize hearts and minds with her moves, and she decided to ‘buss a whine’ while unveiling a truly seductive piece from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

As the owner of one of the fastest-growing brands on the planet, it’s safe to say that the ‘BadGal’ has more than a handful of models and fellow female entertainers to choose from. Yet, you get the sense that finds pure joy and pleasure in being the one to unveil the line’s newest pieces. Let’s just say that fans are in no way complaining about this. This time, she has decided to get a little comfier with her fans, choosing to open what many believe is her bedroom to the public.

The “Diamonds” singer was captured sporting her much-talked-about mullet hairstyle and her signature curves in a video where she seductively and playfully shows off some of her new lingerie sets. Rihanna captioned her post by commenting, “Cupid could NEVA!”

While looking like the dominant boss she is, Rihanna not only manages to look sensual but does so with ease and grace. In a heart-racing move, she unlaces a part of her sexy get-up only to lightly fall back on the bed, showing her flirtatiously beautiful smile. Anticipation for the release of the new line seems to be growing among fans with the help of numerous raunchy teasers.

If you’re looking for something for that special person for the big V-Day or even for yourself, it seems Savage X Fenty is a great place to start.