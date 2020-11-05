Future Gifted New Boo Dess Dior An AP Watch, Hit The Club Together

Future is already administering his rumored girlfriend Dess Dior with luxury gifts.

Dess Dior was spotted wearing a brand new Audemars Piguet watch on her wrist during her birthday celebrations. The opulent timepieces do not retail for less than $20,000, but it is believed that the bill was fitted by the new man in her life, Future. The “Gucci Bucket Hat” rapper has a reputation for spoiling the women that he is seeing — just ask Lori Harvey, who was whisked away on international vacations and whose home was filled with roses on Valentine’s Day — so the new watch that Dess is sporting seems to be a giveaway that she and Fewtch are more than just friends. The Atlanta artist was amongst the guests at Dess’s 22nd birthday bash (which ended up at the Magic City strip club) , even sitting with her crew.

Neither Future nor the “Stop Playin’” rapper has confirmed the romance rumors, but they’ve certainly given fans enough food for thought over the last few weeks. The pair were first spotted having lunch together last month, and seeing as she is the best friend of Lil Baby’s baby mama, Jayda Cheaves, they’ve likely been in each other’s circle for a while.

Future is, of course, single since his relationship with Lori Harvey ended over the summer. The couple had dated since around November last year and had reportedly been living together, even though it was said that Lori’s parents, including stepdad Steve Harvey, didn’t approve of the romance. There were also rumors that the model may have been pregnant with Future’s child, which would have made her his 9th baby mama.