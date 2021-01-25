Spragga Benz Says Script For “Shottas 2” Ready, Shoots Video With Ky-Mani Marley For Collab

Spragga Benz says he has the script for Shottas 2 ready.

Social media users have seemingly caught the Shottas bug following images of its two main stars, Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz, floating around social media. Shottas the movie was written and directed by Cess Silvera and released in 2002. Popular Jamaican radio station Zip 103 FM recently confirmed that Richie Effs and Micheal Wekerle are also involved in the workings of what will be the sequel. Effs is known primarily for his work with Silvera for the original film as well as being the associated producer for 2017’s A Miami Love Story.

The Canadian television personality Wekerle is best known for his work on the Shark Tank inspired Dragons’ Den and 2019’s Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series. Spragga Benz recently confirmed via Instagram that he currently has a “fifty-seven page script” for Shottas 2.

Shottas was filmed in Jamaica and Miami and included the star-studded cast of Paul Campbell as “Mad Max,” the late Louie Rankin as “Teddy Bruck Shut,” Macka Diamond, Agent Sasco formerly Assassin as “Blacka”, Wyclef Jean as “Richie Effs,” DJ Khaled as “Richie’s henchman,” Flippa Mafia as “John John,” “Spragga Benz as “Wayne,” and Marley as “Biggs.”

The gritty crime-drama tells the tale of two young men who grew up in the streets of Kingston. Their love for money would eventually lead them down a path of crime and violence from a very tender age. The money garnered from robbing a soda truck eventually fuels their efforts to the States. Once there, they continue their shady practices, eventually rising to top-level roles in the criminal underworld. Wayne and Max would be deported back to Jamaica, where they continued their criminal activities. Their activities led them back to Florida to face-off against “Teddy Bruck Shut” and his associates.

The graphic depiction of violence, strong Jamaican accent, and banging dancehall/reggae soundtrack has resulted in the movie being deemed a cult classic. It should be interesting to see how well the chemistry flows between the old cast members. Quite a few persons are curious about the role Spragga Benz will play in the sequel since his character was supposedly killed in action.

As for the recent images of Spragga and Ky-Mani, it turns out their link was also to facilitate the shooting of a brand new music video.