Rihanna Unreleased Dancehall Song Leaked

Rihanna suffered a leak from her vault of unreleased music.

Fans are desperate for new music from Rihanna, and it is very obvious. It’s been five (5) years since the artist dropped any new music, and her loyal fans are asking the blooming businesswoman to account to them for when her new album will be dropped. Rihanna has promised that she is working on a dancehall album as she pays homage to the genre that inspired her and that she has always represented abroad so much so that her songs “Man down” and “You da One” are both inspired by the genre.

Her song “Work” specifically sees the singer attempting to sing in Patois- the dialect of Jamaicans, which she seemed to have satisfactorily performed.

The song was co-written by PARTYNEXTDOOR, a Canadian singer-songwriter of Jamaican descent. Last week, a song purported to be a ‘leak’ from the artist’s upcoming reggae/dancehall album hit the internet, and fans went wild. A 44-second clip of Rihanna was leaked on Twitter in which the artist can be heard belting out lyrics in Patois at an upbeat riddim.

Is Rihanna leaked song a demo for XXXTentacion’s “Hot Gyal.”

However, others quickly fact-checked the clip and said it wasn’t a leak but rather an unreleased version from Rihanna of an existing song- a demo Rihanna made for “Hot Gyal” by XXXTentacion, Tory Lanez, and Mavado, but she was replaced with Tory Lanez on the final version.

The song is said to have been recorded around 2018-2019, but the version featuring Rihanna is unreleased. The unreleased version, which was leaked by XXXtentacion fans, is 2: 17 seconds long and received 2.4 million views.

In the song, XXXTentacion and Rihanna can be heard singing in Patois. For those unaware, the rapper was born in Florida to Jamaican parents. He is recognized as being proud of his Jamaican heritage. While the quality of the song isn’t 100% great, fans are hoping that the song can be remade to include Rihanna’s version.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s song ‘Kiss it better’ is now part of a mash-up that has hit No. 30 on the US Apple iTunes music chart. The song called “Sunshine” samples Rihanna’s single along with Luther Vandross’s ‘Never too much” and features Fat Joe. A video created by DJ Khaled and guest appears P Diddy was dropped on Wednesday. The song was played three times during Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz, which sent fans crazy as they were thirsting for a new Rihanna song.

The original creator of the mash-up Amorphous, a producer and filmmaker known for a mini-documentary on the life of Rihanna that is popular on YouTube, shared his joy at being discovered by Fat Joe. “thank you to joe, cool, dre for putting me on. And a huge huge thank you to Rihanna for clearing this, and luther’s estate for clearing this as well and trusting us with their image to spread light and love. #SUNSHINE.”

The leaked audio has since been deleted from social media.