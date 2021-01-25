Lil Wayne Links With Tory Lanez For Video After Getting Pardoned

Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez got some visual content on the way.

Lil Wayne, who was recently pardoned by former President Donald Trump, has wasted no time getting back to his passion, music. He is considered one of the most influential rappers in the game at the moment. That’s not surprising, considering that he has a catalog of beloved mixtapes and some classic albums under his belt.

Following his pardon that will see him avoid jail time for a federal gun charge, he almost immediately made sure to connect with Tory Lanez to shoot some visuals for the new single “Big Tipper.” Tory shared the clip of the meeting on Instagram, and in it, he revealed that the video is going to be pretty steamy. It looks like it will feature plenty of nudity. Lil Wayne also looks like he’s spitting bars while a naked woman lies in front of him. During the filming, Tory’s laughter suggests that he’s properly amused about something.

“@liltunechi bruh … FIRST DAY AFTER THE PARDON, my ni**a came and did my video for #BigTipper feat . @melii,” he captioned the post. He added, “I WILL NEVER FORGET THE TREMENDOUS LOVE U SHOW ME TUNE !!!” It looks like Tory Lanez has been keeping his working relationships strong following all the drama that he’s been involved with recently, including his role in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He’s often seen with not just Weezy but DaBaby, and others as well. He’s still facing the legal process for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Fans got in on the action with their comments poking fun at the making of the video.

“Imagine logging into ig n seeing ya girl on Tory’s table w lil Wayne dancing in the back,” this fans said, and this one added, “That post-pardon joy hit different.” The post was put up just about a day ago and has already received over three million views.

Check out the clip from the “Big Tipper” video below.