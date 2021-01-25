Lil Uzi Vert Ready To Drop A Collab With Amanda Bynes

Lil Uzi Vert is ready to collaborate with Amanda Bynes.

In 2013, Waka Flocka Flame told everyone to be on the lookout for former Nickelodeon actress Amanda Bynes, who he believed had what it takes to be signed to his label. “She has it all together to me. She is cool as hell and ready for the rap world. I think she is going to kill the game,” he said at the time.

There is definitely a time and space for everything in this world, and by the looks of it, the actress is now ready to make her mark in hip hop as Flocka envisioned. She has now found a trusty companion in Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, which will definitely help with getting any sort of recognition in the sometimes ruthless industry.

“I wanna work with Amanda Bynes,” tweeted the Eternal Atake rapper on Monday. “SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE on my sh*t!”

I wanna work with Amanda Bynes . SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE ? on my shit ! — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 25, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert’s tweet was based on the former child star’s recent preview of a track titled, “Diamonds.” The song features Precise, who is believed to be her fiancé Paul Michael.

“Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds / On my neck / On my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds,” the Easy-A actress rapped on the snippet shared on Instagram. Uzi dominated 2020 with the release of EA in the early part of the year, which was aided by an extensive deluxe collection. He later teamed up with rapper Future for Pluto x Baby Pluto, so it should be interesting if this is how he kicks off 2021.

Bynes’ fascination with hip hop can be traced back to the beginning of the last decade when her erratic behaviors included her asking Canadian rapper Drake to “murder her vagina.” She eventually apologized and explained that her intentions were clouded by drugs.

“I actually wasn’t being insincere,” Bynes said, referring to the tweet. “I was saying, ‘murder my vagina. ‘ I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do this, man.”

We cannot wait to hear just what Uzi and Bynes are able to come up with.

I heard that Amanda Bynes song she got that underground sc rapper sound she hard for that ?? — St. Los ? (Shang Tsung) ? (@TheRealRealLos) January 25, 2021

@amandabynes is now a rapper and I am LIVING. I love you so much I hope your doing ok mami. ?? — ???? Lobstafarian ????? ? (@OpulentBlunts) January 22, 2021