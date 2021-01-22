Rihanna Shows Plenty Cleavage On Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Fans are raving about Rihanna’s latest outfit for a night out with A$AP Rocky.

As one of the biggest female style icons on the planet, Rihanna tends to turn heads everywhere she goes. During her latest buzzworthy outing, the Savage X Fenty boss was spotted in a sexy leather ensemble while out in New York for dinner with her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The beauty and fashion mogul was showing cleavage in an alluring mesh and leather pairing. Clad in an unbuttoned Bottega Veneta leather shirt that is worth around $4,000 according to Page Six, RiRi gave onlookers a glimpse of her black mesh bra and distinguishing chest tattoo.

The singer also donned a mesh Bottega Veneta coat and vintage YSL fur with white pumps and an R13 baseball cap. The overall look captured the attention of fans and admirers, some of who are probably extremely jealous of A$AP Rocky right now.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just recently returned from their Christmas trip in Barbados where they were seen hand in hand on a pier enjoying some quality time. The couple met up in New York on Monday to have dinner at popular Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.

Rihanna shows off her curves in leather for dinner with A$AP Rocky https://t.co/k5HNFHYGrr pic.twitter.com/GNFk0Z7Xx7 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2021

According to ENews, a source says they arrived separately. “They entered the restaurant through different doors and tried to be discreet. A$AP Rocky entered behind a bodyguard and ducked inside quickly. Once everyone arrived, they sat together with a group of friends,” the source said. The couple also left the restaurant separately as according to this source, “They stayed for over two hours before leaving separately. Rihanna left with friends and avoided being seen with Rocky.”

The dinner was reportedly held to honor late A$AP Mob artist A$AP Yams, who died on January 18, 2015. Every year on the anniversary of his death, the Mob gathers for “Yams Day”. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were even spotted together at last year’s tribute in New York City, the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert.

Rihanna and A$AP have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps, but she is taking him home to the Caribbean and showing up two consecutive years to honor his departed friend. It’s safe to say these two are emotionally invested.

Do you think the couple has big Valentine’s Day plans?