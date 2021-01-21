NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Reveals Name Of His Son With Yaya Mayweather

NBA YoungBoy’s mother Sherhonda Gaulden reveals the name of his new son with Iyanna.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy’s baby boy is named Kentrell Jr. after his father. The couple had a baby boy over the holidays, but while they have only now revealed the name of the baby, the fans are yet to get a glimpse of the baby’s face. The baby’s grandmother of the baby, Sherhonda Gaulden, the mother of NBA Youngboy, revealed the name during a Clubhouse room conversation.

According to Gaulden, who was responding to a question about her relationship to her latest grandson, she said Yaya texted her and told her she would allow her to see the baby. It seems that the baby is enjoying getting spoiled by Yaya’s parents, who happen to be professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and Melissia Brim. On her IG story, she posted, “my mom & dad just love my baby so much.”

Meanwhile, as usual, fans reacted to troll Yaya and NBA Youngboy for naming the baby after him. The rapper is said to be the father of seven other children with various baby mothers. He is only 21 years old. “I thought tha Jr. was suppose tew b tha 1st bby boy,” one person commented.

One person defending Yaya’s decision to name the baby after Kentrell Sr. said, “my baby not the first baby boy & he a jr.”

Yaya reposted the comment in a screenshot on her IG story with the comment “thank you nanah.”