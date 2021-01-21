Boosie Badazz Highly Upset That C-Murder Wasn’t Pardoned By Trump

Boosie Badazz is feeling down after C-Murder was left out of the mass presidential pardon.

Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie had to take the whole day off from life after finding out that No Limit rapper C-Murder was not among those granted a reprieve by the White House on Trump’s last day in office. The buzzworthy list of inmates who were lucky enough to get clemency, unfortunately, could not include all of our favorite rappers.

Among those still left to fend for themselves are Corey ‘C-Murder’ Miller, Suge Knight, YNW Melly, and more. C-Murder who was arrested in 2002, was sentenced to life in prison for murder in August 2009. Throughout his lengthy prison stint, the rapper’s family and supporters have maintained his innocence. In addition to his brother and No Limit CEO, Master P, singer Monica who is his former girlfriend, and Kim Kardashian have also been championing C-Murder’s freedom.

Boosie Badazz was evidently goaded by the perceived snub and he vented about it on social media. “Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder #bullsh*t #innocentman 20 years+ IM PISSED THE F**K OFF TODAY don’t wanna [talk] to anybody today so don’t call THANKS,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Lil Boosie has been advocating for C-Murder’s freedom for years. The two rappers have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past including for their 2016 joint album Penitentiary Chances which is about Miller’s conviction and his undying hope that the Supreme Court will drop the charges against him.

Many believe that the highly-publicized White House pardon list was the incarcerated rapper’s sole chance at freedom. Boosie Badazz is one such advocate impelled by the disappointment of not seeing C-Murder’s name to take a social media hiatus. The rapper is clearly deeply affected by this and there is no telling if his boycott will only last for one day.