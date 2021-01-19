Snoop Dogg Secretly Pushing For Trump To Pardon Death Row Co-Founder Harry-O

Snoop Dogg has been quietly lobbying the Trump administration to add Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris to the list of potential pardons.

Today, January 19, is the day that most outgoing US presidents issue pardons. The 45th US President Donald Trump is expected to grant about 100 pardons, and veteran rapper Snoop Dogg is hoping that one of them will be granted to the co-founder of Death Row Records, Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris. It is rumored that Lil Wayne may be on the list of pardons as well.

Snoop Dogg joined other activists in hoping that Harris is added to the pardon list. Harris, who was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping in 1988, has totally worked on rehabilitating himself and has become an activist himself, according to the Daily Beast.

His release date for the crimes he was convicted of is 2028, but Snoop hopes that with a pardon, he can be granted an early release.

Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate, who herself was pardoned by Trump, said that Trump was aware of the case. “The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it,” she said. However, she made the comments about two years ago during an interview.

She added: “The president knows how much this case means to me. In reviewing Michael Harris’ case, his story, and what he’s gone through, this is such an unfair case. He should have been home a decade ago. I really felt for this man. I am very hopeful that he will be home before the end of the Trump administration.”

Johnson also recalled that the rapper gave her a message for Trump: “I appreciate what you’ve done for some of our brothers, even if you don’t release Mr. Harris.” Snoop also described Harris as “a pillar of the community.” They should know if their pleas were considered by the end of the day.