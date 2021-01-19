Popcaan Introduces Newest Unruly Artist Frahcess One In “Cream” Video

Meet one of the newest Unruly artists, Frahcess One.

Popcaan and Frahcess One recently dropped the music video for “Cream.” The YVP produced track gets hooked up with a Ruption directed music video, which showcases just how two bosses who have successfully secured their riches actually operate. A beautiful poolside villa overlooking the sea becomes the main scene of the shoot. The entire poolside is littered with beautiful models showing off some of their best sides for the cameras.

There is also a large amount of cash to go around and everybody on set, from Frahcess One to a few of the leading ladies, take their time to show off their stash. Their daytime activities include bike riding on a huge field overlooking the sea.

The fun carries over into the night, and things turn into a full-blown house party. Things move from outside into a huge chill room until it all culminates into a raunchy bedroom scene. It’s definitely a good start for Frahcess One, who’s being announced as the one to watch for 2021.

“Introducing @frahcessmusicunruly to the world!!!! Cream video out now,” Popcaan wrote in a promotional post on Instagram. The video is steadily climbing up the Youtube trending chart, sitting at number 20 on the local Youtube trending charts.

“Popcaan Never disappoint us. He is always Great. Keep the Good work,” wrote one person in the comment section.

Another person decided to explain his understanding behind the word “Cream,” one we are sure he copied from the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan: “C-cash, R- rules, E- everything, A- around, M- me.”