Lil Wayne Chided By Fans After Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Twitter

Martin Luther King Jr. day feels different this year.

After a summer of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following several murders of Black Americans at the hand of police, as well as the recent attempted coup in Washington D.C. involving white supremacist groups, MLK’s message of Black liberation is especially significant. Many celebrities have taken to social media to remember and honor the Civil Rights leader, including Lil Wayne, who took the time to acknowledge what King’s legacy has meant for his personal success. “Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams,” Wayne wrote.

Weezy went on to express his gratitude for King’s work, adding, “I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever.” While the words seemed plenty meaningful, followers were quick to point out that the sentiment is not exactly in line with his previous endorsement of Donald Trump, a president who has only stoked the racial divide in this country during his one term and empowered white supremacists to try to overthrow the government. However, many fans argued that Wayne only supported Trump to avoid prison time, considering the one-term president is expected to pardon Weezy, among others, during his final days in office.

While it may be true that Lil Wayne only supported Trump to keep his freedom, many followers continued to argue that his MLK post was inauthentic after having posted selfies with such a divisive figure.

Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 18, 2021

“Please keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s glorious name out of your mouth AND your typing thumbs,” wrote one Twitter user. “If Dr. King was here today, he would be greatly disappointed in your actions.” Dr. King would have been 92 years old this month if he were still alive.

Please keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s glorious name out of your mouth AND your typing thumbs. If Dr. King was here today, he would be greatly disappointed in your actions. He probably wouldn't chew you out because of grace and love, but YOU represent a NIGHTMARE, not a DREAM. https://t.co/mYjI8vUJcQ — AuthenticallyRose? (@Cutieartist92) January 18, 2021