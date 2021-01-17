Sean Paul Readies 2 New Dancehall Albums For 2021 Taps Shenseea, Jada Kingdom & More

Sean Paul is far from retirement as he readies two new dancehall projects for this year.

Dutty Rock leader Sean Paul is gearing up to release 2 brand new full-length albums in 2021, and he has already called on some of the biggest names in the industry to lend their voices to the projects. The deejay was speaking to Wesley Burgher, host of Radio Jamaica’s Two Live program when he revealed the details about the upcoming projects. Sean explains that both albums, which are titled Live and Living and Scorcher, were put together during the lockdown period from March to December as tour dates dried up.

The dancehall superstar now has six studio albums under his belt in his career that has spanned well over two and a half decades. His debut album ‘Stage One’ was released on 28 March 2000 and helped to cement SP as a force to be reckoned on the island, following his big break with “Baby Girl” in 1996 and a high profile featuring with DMX and Mr. Vegas. The 26 track album featured “Haffi Get De Gal Ya (Hot Gal Today)” with Mr. Vegas, “Tiger Bone,” also featuring Mr. Vegas, “Deport Them,” and “Infiltrate,” as the standout cuts.

Sean would go on to release the Grammy Winning album Dutty Rock in 2002. The project helped Sean Paul to cross over into major foreign markets with US Number-one singles and top 10 charting tracks. The standout joints from that project include “Get Busy,” “Baby Boy” with Beyonce, “Gimme the Light,” “Like Glue,” and “I’m Still in Love with You” featuring Sasha. Dutty Rock climbed to number 9 on the US Albums chart and earned him a Grammy at the 2003 award show for The Best Reggae Album.

The Trinity became the deejay’s third studio album, this time with a release by Atlantic Records. It was released in 2005 and featuring numerous hits such as “We Be Burnin’,” “Give It Up To Me,” feat. Keyshia Cole, “Temperature,” and “Break It Off” (with Rihanna) which was included in the Japanese release. The Stephen Mcgregor produced Imperial Blaze became his fourth studio album and included a single collaboration from Keri Hilson.

Tomahawk Technique, his fifth album, provided songs such as “How Deep Is Your Love” (featuring Kelly Rowland), “Got 2 Luv U” (featuring Alexis Jordan), “She Doesn’t Mind,” and “Wedding Crashers” (featuring Future Fambo).” Album number 6 was titled Full Frequency, was released in 2014 with songs such as “Other Side of Love,” “Want Dem All” (featuring Konshens), “Wickedest Style” (featuring Iggy Azalea), “Entertainment 2.0″ (featuring Juicy J, 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj).”

Sean Paul’s awesome discography includes a number of other golden features on tracks from Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Sia, Estelle, Wiley, Stefflon Don, Tov Lo, Little Mix, Jay Sean, J Balvin, Blu Cantrell, Pitbull, Migos, just to name a few.

Therefore it’s no surprise that the talented Jamaican decided to provide a ton of features on his upcoming projects. According to SP, Live and Living is being put together to increase international streaming numbers for local acts. The Dutty Rock produced project will bring out the likes of Buju Banton, Busy Signal, Serani, Masicka, Bugle, Intence, Squash, Mavado, and Chi Ching Ching. “Guns of Navarone” by Jesse Royal and Mutabruka was released as the first track off the project a few weeks ago. Paul explains that the conscious themed track is his commentary on “violence and how we still perpetuate it on each other.”

“Me being the person who wanted to be the conscious artiste back in the days, I coming full circle again,” Paul told the host.

“You know my yute dem, I want to be teaching dem di right ting. So it was always popping up in mi brain. So it was like mi waa meck a statement. Mi waa seh certain tings. And there is a few songs on this album which are like that,” he added.

Scorcher, which is the second album he’s expected to release this year, seems to be targeting the females. This is evident through features from American singer Gwen Stefani, Australian singer-songwriter Sia, Shenseea, and Jada Kingdom. UK Dancehall hitmaker Stylo G will also make an appearance. The two have already shown that they have pretty good chemistry on the remix to Stylo’s track ‘Dumpling,’ which also featured Spice. SP further hinted that he also has a track with Spice that will be featured on a different project.

The members of Clean Bandit were recently spotted getting busy at Sean’s Dutty Rock Studio in Jamaica, which is an indication that another mega-hit could be in the cards.

Are you excited about all the new music Sean Paul is preparing?