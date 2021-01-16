Jada Kingdom & Asian Doll Giving Us ‘Bad Gyal’ Vibes On Set Music Video Shoot

Jada Kingdom and Asian Doll link up on set their upcoming music video, giving us “Bad Gal” vibes.

Jamaican dancehall recording artiste Jada Kingdom has been making major strides in her music career since getting her big break with “Love Situation” some three years ago. She has managed to wow fans, both in Jamaica and overseas, with her raspy seductive delivery and content. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Jada is never shy about serving that ‘bawdy’ to her loyal Kmab supporters.

Still, not even those supporters were expecting what she shared on the two most recent posts to Instagram. The images have proven that the EastSyde Queen is also able to make it big while in Atlanta, Georgia, where she now spends much of her time.

Photographed alongside Jada was none other than Asian Da Brat, better known as Asian Doll. The 24-year-old was in a relationship with Chicago rapper King Von who was shot and killed back in November. Ironically, Jada and Asian can be seen brandishing some pretty high-powered weapons while being dressed in boots, dark leather, small fishnet stockings, and bandanas. The photos definitely prove that the two are cooking up something for their fans, and Jada’s Kmab could not be happier.

“This is the collab that’s gonna end COVID-19,” wrote one fan below the images and video of the two working it out with their props.

Jada Kingdom has been residing overseas for quite a few months now, which ultimately led to her connecting with her boyfriend, Verse Simmonds. While we are unsure of how Jada and Asian joined forces, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it were to be revealed that Simmons, who has written for many big names in hip hop and r&b, had a hand in it. Kingdom and Simmons have been inseparable since the announcement of their union, even making room for a steamy collaboration titled “Bedroom Bully.”

In light of this, a track with Asian Doll would be Jada’s second known international collaboration. She has also worked with Vybz Kartel for the remix of her smash hit “Heavy!” Popcaan with “Suh Me Luv It;” Skillibeng through “Tek It,” and “Shake;” and Jahvillani for “Dangerous.”

Following the tragedy which struck late last year, Asian Doll has been keeping the memory of King Von alive through various celebratory posts; an iced out, 85k pendant of the late rapper; and at least one track aimed at his killers. A week ago, Doll announced that the diss-track titled “Nunnadat Sh*t,” became her top single on Apple Music with over 700k streams on Spotify alone.

It should be interesting to see and hear the magic that Jada Kingdom and Asian Doll are able to produce. Urban Islandz will keep you posted on what could mean the ultimate crossover for the dancehall star.