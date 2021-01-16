A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sued For $260K For Trashing NJ Rental Property

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is being sued for allegedly trashing a New Jersey rental property.

It looks like more legal troubles for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. According to reports in AllHipHop, the rapper is being sued over US$263,592.24 worth of damages to a New Jersey property he rented between 2017 to 2018. According to the report, Lawrence and Carolyn Guarino rented their Mahwah mansion in New Jersey to A Boogie in September 2017.

When the lease ended in December 2018, the couple said that the damages left the property unrentable to new tenants. According to Boogie, whose real name is Julius Dubose, he paid down a $15,000 security deposit and also agreed to a monthly rent of $10,000. The lawsuit claims that the 25-year-old and his crew caused extensive damages to the property. Some of which included clogged toilets, ruined landscaping, cut carpets, water damage to finishes as well as leaving a couple of vehicles abandoned at the property.

The couple has alleged that the rapper left the house as well as the doors unlocked and opened. They said that his carelessness allowed water to infiltrate the property, which also resulted in extensive damages to the high-end interior finishes.

After the Guarinos filed a police report, they went on to sue the rapper and his business High Bridge The Label record imprint. They are hoping that the case will be taken before a grand jury in the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Just last December 2020, he was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place outside of RAIN nightclub in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was celebrating his 25th birthday at the time. Following that arrest, he was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana.