Kranium & Rytikal Link Up In “Block Traffic” Music Video

Dancehall’s Melody Gad Kranium and Rytikal, one of EastSyde Record’s top spitters, have joined forces to bring about their new single and music video, “Block Traffic.”

The truth is that a hustling and bustling traffic scene will be the last thing on your mind after indulging in the new release. 300k Entertainment selected a beautiful cut of farmland for the rustic music video. Both Kranium and Rytikal play the role of farmers and do so effortlessly while in the company of 2 beautiful chocolate models. Yet, “Block Traffic” is not about farming, at least not in the conventional sense of the word.

Kranium brings about his usual controversial tales to the storyline while confessing just how he makes love with his new girl. “Her pu**y fat a block traffic, plus it smaller than a ants back pocket,” sings Kranium.

The EastSyde artiste delivers a smooth yet gritty flow, which shows that he knows a thing or two about the role of a “Gyalis.” Maybe he has been practicing a couple of Kranium’s “Gal Policies.”

“She love the badness and she love wol heap a dollaz so she follow EastSyde/ And A no only Instagram a real life,” he deejays. “Gwaan do wa me like Euphoria.”

EastSyde Records is gearing up to release Rytikal’s debut mixtape sometime in February. The EastSyde family has not yet provided an exact date for the drop, nor have they revealed the name of the project. Ironically, Kranium is also releasing new music in February. His ‘Toxic’ EP should be arriving on the 12th of the month.

You can check out the brand new music video for “Block Traffic” below.