Bounty Killer Snubs Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Aidonia, Names ‘Pure’ Alliance Members

Bounty Killer is giving a shout out to the “pure four” Alliance members, leaving out notable dancehall stars Mavado, Aidonia, and Vybz Kartel.

Bounty Killer is always showing love on social media to both fans and other artists. The dancehall Godfather has never expressed any reservations about acknowledging other industry players regardless of rank. While we are fully aware that there is no bad blood between him and the previous members of his Alliance entourage, Bounty aroused suspicion in the minds of some fans when he posted a throwback photo of the Alliance squad sans Vybz Kartel, Mavado and Aidonia.

In the photo, Bounty Killer is huddled up with Alliance alums Wayne Marshall, Busy Signal, and Bling Dawg, “The pure four one of my favorite Alliance pic the king of Kingston and his king sons Holy Sunday,” he captioned the post. For some people, a compliment to one is not a slight to another, but for others, these things are not mutually exclusive. Fans took to the comments to point out the members of the clan who weren’t in the photo and lauded the ones that were for their loyalty to the camp.

“Di 3 most loyal soldiers,” one fan commented. “‘Pure’ being the main word,” another suggested. Some fans began to question why Vybz Kartel wasn’t in the photo, among others. In one comment, a Mavado stan said the We The Best Music dancehall star was the best product of the group. “Vado was the underdog but he came out on top and on of the best from the group,” they wrote.

Each of the noticeably absent former Alliance deejays went on to form their own factions in the dancehall community. For Vybz Kartel, that was the Portmore Empire, and by extension, the Gaza community, which spawned artists like Popcaan, Lisa Hyper, Jahvinci, and more. Mavado, also known as the Gully Gad, was, of course, the rival leader with the Gullyside entourage, and Aidonia started J.O.P and later 4th Genna. That being said, Bounty Killer acknowledging other Alliance members as the “pure four” is hardly a slight towards these other successful dancehall artists.

