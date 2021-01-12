Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted in Atlanta For Murder Charges: Reports

YFN Lucci is a wanted man in Atlanta, where he is facing murder charges.

Following his ongoing beef with Young Thug, YFN Lucci could be heading to the slammer with hard times. The Atlanta rapper, born Rayshawn Bennett, was named as a suspect in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in southwest Atlanta last month. According to AJC, the 29-year-old rapper is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and weapons charges.

In a press release from Atlanta PD on Tuesday, police noted that two other suspects, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were both arrested in Miami recently for the December 10 shooting that killed James Adam. The victim was found with several gunshot wounds on the day of the shooting in the 900 block of Peeples Street at approximately 5:10 PM. Authorities were called into the scene, but Adams was later pronounced dead.

Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee also confirmed via a statement that a second gunshot victim turned up at a nearby fire station on the same day with gunshot injuries to his abdomen. The second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, however, survived his injuries, and police later determined that the two shootings were related.

Law enforcement reported that the men were involved in a shootout in the 900 block of Dimmock Street close to where Adams’ body was discovered. Police believed that his body was dropped off nearby the scene of the shooting, where multiple shell casings were discovered. The second victim seemingly ran to the nearby fire station, where he called for help.

Police currently have a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of YFN Lucci, real name, Rayshawn Bennett. At the time of this publication, YFN Lucci had not turned himself in.