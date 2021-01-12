Kim Kardashian Embarrassed By Kanye West & Jeffree Star Rumors: Reports

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels humiliated over the Kanye West and Jeffree Star rumors that rocked the internet last week.

Despite living almost her entire life in the public eye, Kim Kardashian is reportedly struggling with the latest rumors about Kanye West. After six years of marriage, the couple are said to be going their separate ways, with Kim having allegedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and being spotted without her wedding ring. While it has been reported that the married pair, who have four children together, have been in trouble for a while, it has not stopped the whispers that extra-marital affairs may have been at play.

One such rumor claimed that Kanye West had been allegedly having a relationship with YouTube and cosmetics entrepreneur Jeffree Star. The allegation, which originated from a TikTok influencer named Ava Louise,, was bizarre enough that the beauty guru even made a video to set the record straight (ahem).

“This is so weird… this is so stupid,” he said, adding that he’s never even spent time with the “Jesus Walks” rapper. Still, the rumors are reportedly enough to have left Kanye’s wife humiliated and embarrassed, according to The Sun. “[Kim] has a lot of friends and a lot of respect in the makeup world so she was embarrassed with all of those Jeffree rumors,” a source told the publication.

Both Kim and Kanye have remained fairly hush since news of their split broke, but it is believed that the rapper’s decision last year to run for President, and his subsequent mental health breakdown, was the final straw for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.