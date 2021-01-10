Keri Hilson Defends Her Support Of Trump Amid Twitter Banning The President

Keri Hilson is doubling down on her statement that seemingly picked Donald Trump’s side amid his recent Twitter ban.

Keri Hilson is being criticized for her controversial comments on the Twitter Trump ban. The company had suspended Trump’s Twitter account in light of pro-Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol Building in Washington DC in an effort to disrupt or stop the senators’ counting of the Electoral College votes ahead of a Joe Biden win.

Keri Hilson posted a snap of Trump’s account removal notification from Twitter with the opinion, “this may be funny. But it is a little dangerous too. Take Trump out of it for a moment….A democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…our freedom of speech being taken from us. Slowly but surely (censorship).”

She added that “if the leader of the free world can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read “false information detected” and propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

It didn’t take long for fans to drag her for her comments as many castigated the singer and made counterarguments that the President still has access to the proper way of communicating that a President should by using his office and press conferences.

Since the November elections, Trump has taken to Twitter, where he has actively called the elections a fraud and insisted that he won the elections by a big margin and that the Democrats stole the elections. However, there is no credible evidence to support his claim, but his followers have taken his pronouncements to heart as they stormed the Capitol armed with weapons, handcuffs, and destroyed offices, including defecating on floors and smearing it on walls in the building.

Fans of Keri Hilson quickly corrected her “God the stupidity of certain people is exhausting!!! How hard is it to understand that freedom of speech has nothing to do with this?! In that case, we also have to give a platform to neo-nazi. We all know how that ended 70 yrs ago. So Kerri STFU, thanks,” one commenter on Twitter responded.

Keri Hilson has come under criticism for many unpopular opinions, including her claim that 5G technology was causing spread of the coronavirus as well as other unhelpful conspiracies about Covid-19.

She also took the time to reply to those criticizing her by commenting on a ShadeRoom post, “for the record, I don’t give a f**k about Trump. My post wasn’t as much about him as some are purposely trying to make it. If you can comprehend, I said ‘take Trump out of it,’ so don’t come at me like I’m caping for Trump. I recognize why he was removed. It’s a wider view that’s scary to me. Here’s some context: It brought on a broader fear because I have several influential friends who are constantly censored, silenced & shadow banned for anything they post- even personal opinions – that opposes the gov’t elite agenda, or cooperative platoforms. And they’re NOT inciting violene. That’s where I’m coming from.”

Many fans though insisted that the singer was canceled as they asked Alexa to “remove Keri Hilson” from their songs list.