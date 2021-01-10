Jazmine Sullivan & Issa Rae Teases “Heaux Tales” Short Film With New Music

Could a Jazmine Sullivan and Issa Rae short film be in the works?

Fans might be in for a treat as Jazmine Sullivan and Issa Rae team up for a short film of Sullivan’s latest project, the acclaimed Heaux Tales. Well, it’s not confirmed as yet, but if all goes well, there might be some compelling visuals for the songs.

In case you didn’t know, Jo-Issa Rae, or Issa Rae as she is known in the industry, is an American actress, writer, and producer who was recognized as the Time’s 100 lists of most influential people in the world in 2018. Issa is known for her work in series like Insecure, Awkward Black Girl, the movie Little.

On Saturday, Jazmine tweeted at Issa, “what I would love is if me and @issarae did a heauxtales short film and I’d add a few extra songs. But I could be dreaming. NVM me…I’m crazy,” she said. Issa replied affirmatively with “Jazmine. Say the f**k less.”

Heaux Tales features H.E.R, Anderson .Paak and Ari Lennox. The sultry album revolves around themes of lust, insecurities, betrayal, regret, empowerment, love, and more. According to Sullivan, the songs are based on real-life stories as experienced by her friends.

Sullivan says the album was inspired by an intimate conversation with a relative of her God Mother, Donna Anderson, and it focused on conversations and even desires women might only speak of in the counsel of other women.

What I would love is if me and @IssaRae did a heauxtales short film and I’d add a few extra songs. But I could just be dreaming. Nvm me.. I’m crazy? — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) January 9, 2021